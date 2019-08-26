Hotel’s pub plays loud music till 4 am, DJ arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided a hotel in Mahalakshmi Layout, where a DJ party was organised and loud music was being played till 4 am. The police arrested the DJ, a Cameroon national, as several others fled the scene.

Police said the raid was conducted by sleuths of the women and narcotics squad of the CCB on RG Royal Hotel located near Iskcon Temple, following information that the management had organised a rave party where drugs were also being supplied.

“When we raided the place, loud music beyond permissible limits was being played at the venue located on the sixth floor. It was gross violation of the excise permit to keep the hotel open till such late hours and playing loud music without permission. There were more than 150 customers, including about 50 foreigners. The party went on till 4 am and we immediately arrested the DJ identified as Tambe Danial Atem,” a senior police officer said.

The police, who seized the sound system, DJ console and cash, however, could not find any evidence related to the supply of drugs. “The owner of the hotel Ravish Gowda, general manager Venkatesh, manager Sebastian and event manager Saleem have gone absconding and efforts are on to trace them,” the police said. A case is registered in Mahalakshmi Layout police station.