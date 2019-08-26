Home Cities Bengaluru

Litter cops nab nocturnal waste dumpers, fine them

RR Nagar residents begin drive to clear locality of black spots

Published: 26th August 2019

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the rest of the city complains about its pet peeve garbage — and how BBMP’s pourakarmikas are not picking up waste regularly, or that black spots continue to grow blacker — there is one locality which has decided to stand up and claim its streets. 

Rajarajeshwari (RR) Nagar, which has multiple black spots, now has litter cops on night vigil, keeping a sharp eye out for those citizens who come out in the dark, dump garbage and slink away. The residents have turned into marshals to ensure that more black spots are not created. 

They said that for the past three years, there have been black spots every 50 metres in RR Nagar zone, which leaves a foul smell throughout the day and night, making it difficult for them to live there. They also said that though BBMP started clearing the black spots on a daily basis, the residents would find garbage dumped at the same spots the next day. After this, they decided to take up night vigil to catch the miscreants red-handed.

A team of 10 residents formed a team and first cleared out the two main black spots in BEML 3rd and 4th Stage in RR Nagar, and started night vigil from August 20. They also roped in BBMP health 
inspectors of RR Nagar zone in the vigil, and asked police to help them. 

Standing in the shadows, what they saw shocked them: Well-heeled, educated citizens driving up in cars and on bikes to dump their trash bags at the black spots. “It was surprising to see educated people dump garbage at night. When we stopped them, they said these are black spots anyway, and that they dump garbage here regularly. We had to ask them to take the trash back with them,” said the night vigil volunteer from RR Nagar I Care and Swachhta Group.

So far, more than 20 people have been caught by the group and turned back. Ten other people were fined in the presence of health inspectors. “First-time offenders were fined Rs 500, while 
second-time offenders had to pay Rs 1,000,” added another volunteer from the same group.
The group said people were lethargic about segregating waste and did not keep garbage outside their houses for pourakarmikas to pick up. However, with this initiative, they are hoping that people will stop their nocturnal activity, and this will bring about a change among others.

