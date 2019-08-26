Mayor will give 5000 clay Ganeshas for free 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have started strict enforcement on the ban of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols this year. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has also started spreading awareness in various government schools to adopt clay Ganesha idols.

In another initiative, she plans to distribute 5,000 clay Ganesha idols free of cost to people at the Jayanagar 4th block complex on August 30.

“I want to ensure that this year only clay idols are used. For people to start buying clay Ganeshas, I need to set an example first,” she said.

The initiative will also be carried forward by the Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, BTM Layout MLA, R Ramalinga Reddy and Corporator Nagaraju of Byrasandra ward. “Last year also, we did a similar initiative along with the BTM constituency. However, PoP Ganeshas are still being used.

We are doing number of workshops in schools and colleges for awareness,” said Somya Reddy.

The idols are made by a sculptor from Jayanagar and will be available in different sizes from 1 ft to 4 ft.