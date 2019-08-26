Home Cities Bengaluru

Mythological Play to take us Back in time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : 18 Days is an unprecedented experiment which portrays the greatness of India in terms of creative outpour, ethnicity, classical dance, theatre and classical music. 18 Days – as the name suggests – revolves around the battle of    Kurukshetra in the cult classic epic – The Mahabharata –composed by sage Vyasa.

The magnum opus has given birth to thousands of other creative works in the field of literature, theatre, cinema and dance musicals. This production is one such experiment, which takes a unique approach of answering unanswered questions, solving puzzles that confuse every reader of Mahabharata. 

This production has been produced by the theatre company Prabhat. 
Directed by Bharat R Prabhath and Sharat R Prabhath, the play will be presented in three languages –Kannada, English and Hindi. Sanskrit verses of Mahabharata will be used in the entire production. More than 60 artistes who are trained in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, martial arts, and contemporary dance will be taking part in the production with a technical team of more than 20 people.

It will include other interesting features like magic, levitation and aerial techniques used for characters like Krishna and Ghatotkacha.The 90 minute audio visual treat will be staged on August 31 and September 1 at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road.

