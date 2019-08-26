Now serving, fitness 

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : S aturday night party. Sunday morning hangover. Instead, picture this scene: On a weekend morning, a group of youngsters has gathered in tracks and tees at 1Q1 on Queen’s Road. Three instructors are on the dais getting set for an hour, during which this group will sweat it out before a sumptuous breakfast. It’s quite in contrast to the scene of the previous night, a Saturday, with party-goers heading to the same place for a night-out. While working out at a restaurant may sound odd, in fit Bengaluru – where increasing number of people are becoming health conscious – not all of them are waking up with a hangover on Sunday.

“We have a lot of space available to conduct such activities, and guests find it comfortable to work out. Being in close proximity to Cubbon Park, walkers and joggers frequently look at healthy breakfast spots to visit,” says Anirudh Kheny, managing partner, 1Q1.

He points out that well-travelled Bengalureans are always on the lookout for different experiences. “Often, people like to skip their workouts on Sundays. With these events, people look forward to a workout and breakfast with family and friends,” he adds.

The idea, for Abinav Shankar Narayan, founder, Namma Cross Fit, who has held such sessions at Church Street Social, Smoke House Deli and Sotally Tober, is telling people they can train just about anywhere. It started when a co-owner of Social, who was also a member of Narayan’s gym, wanted to call the members over for a newly-launched menu. “Since pubs are empty during the mornings, I th ought we should utilise the space for a workout,” says Narayan.

The breakfast is usually curated in partnership with the restaurant to ensure it complements the workout. “Gyms generally share a brief with us and depending on the workout, we suggest menus which are balanced. For us, fitness activities in the morning go hand in hand with our breakfast (Quinoa bowls, Avocado toast, Supper Porridges and Vegetarian Conjee), and it adds another layer for us,” Kheny says.

Agrees Ranveer Sabhani, business head (south) for Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, who says 300 people turned up for the fitness session they conducted. “It was energetic and in-line with our format,” he says.

For event planner, dance fitness instructor and wedding choreographer Eisha Arora, who attended the fitness session with a group of friends, such sessions provide a break from the routine. “The ambience and surroundings provide a change, especially for those who are used to a workout pre or post work hours and then have to get back to the usual routine,” says Arora.

From a bustling night club to a space where everyone is practising mindful exercises, Anisha Bhandary, who enjoys gymming, says the change in space and energy levels got her interested. “The change proved good, with the same exercises feeling different only because of a change in venue. And the energy on a Sunday morning was something else,” she says.

stepping out

While skywalks lying unused in the city have become a cause of concern, Abinav Shankar Narayan, founder, Namma Cross Fit, makes ample use of the space by holding fitness sessions. A while ago, he organised a class at the skywalk outside Sophia High School, where several people sweated it out and then headed to breakfast at a local eatery. “It’s rarely utilised, so we decided to use it,” says Narayan. He’s also held classes at the Metro stations – from MG Road to Baiyappanahalli – where participants had to climb the stairs, do about 150 reps and then head to the next station for another set of exercises. “We wanted to encourage use of public transport through this way,” he says.