Home Cities Bengaluru

Pogaru introduces muscleman Morgan Aste to Indian silver screen

One of the top three bodybuilders in the world, the strongman from France is making his acting debut in a Kannada film starring Dhruva Sarja

Published: 26th August 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Morgan Aste and Dhruva Sarja

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, who plays a notorious role in Pogaru, and director Nanda Kishore are going out of their way to create a climax full of extravaganza, for which they are signing up the top bodybuilders and athletes from various parts of the world and different walks of life.  

The film is being canned in 
Hyderanad, and the first to join the sets is Morgan Aste, who hails from France and is one of the topmost bodybuilders in the world. He is now getting introduced to the Indian silver screen through the Kannada film.  The professional bodybuilder is an IFBB French Championship holder, and has won several other awards. Making a leap into acting, Morgan is currently on the sets of Pogaru. Between his shooting schedule, the bodybuilder is said to be also training Dhruva Sarja. He may also share screen space with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the franchise of Need for Speed.

The film, produced by B K Gangadhar, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Dhananjay playing the antagonist. Sampath, Ravi Shankar and Tara are also part of the cast. The climax shoot will go on for the next few days, and the team has more surprise elements in store to be unveiled in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhruva Sarja Indian silver screen
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp