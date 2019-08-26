Pogaru introduces muscleman Morgan Aste to Indian silver screen

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja, who plays a notorious role in Pogaru, and director Nanda Kishore are going out of their way to create a climax full of extravaganza, for which they are signing up the top bodybuilders and athletes from various parts of the world and different walks of life.

The film is being canned in

Hyderanad, and the first to join the sets is Morgan Aste, who hails from France and is one of the topmost bodybuilders in the world. He is now getting introduced to the Indian silver screen through the Kannada film. The professional bodybuilder is an IFBB French Championship holder, and has won several other awards. Making a leap into acting, Morgan is currently on the sets of Pogaru. Between his shooting schedule, the bodybuilder is said to be also training Dhruva Sarja. He may also share screen space with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the franchise of Need for Speed.

The film, produced by B K Gangadhar, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, with Dhananjay playing the antagonist. Sampath, Ravi Shankar and Tara are also part of the cast. The climax shoot will go on for the next few days, and the team has more surprise elements in store to be unveiled in the coming days.