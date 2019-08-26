Home Cities Bengaluru

The art of  creating a great excuse

Schools teach us basic education, discipline, manners, and social interaction. But the most underrated learning at school is the art of lying.

Published: 26th August 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Schools teach us basic education, discipline, manners, and social interaction. But the most underrated learning at school is the art of lying. Homes are not ideal spaces to lie – you know the people personally and they might get hurt or angry. But a school is ripe with opportunities for an interesting child to learn and practise the art of lying. 

I was an early bloomer in the art of lying. When interrogated for peeing in the room, I’d look around for the person who wasn’t in the room and say ‘Grandma did it!’. I quickly learnt the ropes of the basic excuses – ‘Dog ate my homework’, ‘Parents are out-of-station on work’, and ‘I finished it, but left the book at home’. Just as my career was taking off, my parents packed me off to a boarding school. 

The scope for lying was minimal here – everybody lived together, and the hostel was a few steps away from the school building. I couldn’t use my parents or relatives in my excuses. This would have disheartened any young practitioner of the art of lying – but Yours Truly was made of sterner stuff. I adapted and upped my skills. 

A hostel provided other avenues – injury, cultural programmes, practice sessions. Hostels also provided medical options like contagious diseases, seasonal illnesses, and the ultimate Brahmastra of all excuses – Loose Motions. Like they say, where there’s a pill, there’s a way. I enjoyed a short but notable career as a practitioner of the art of lying, and after exactly a decade, found myself as a teacher of school children! 

Finding myself on the other side of an excuse was interesting. I could see through tepid excuses – ‘I had high fever yesterday, sir’ – or impersonal ones – ‘I left my notebook in school, sir’. I also noticed that technology has made it tougher for students to practice the art of lying. With the advent of cell phones, it takes a teacher 10 seconds to verify a student’s story. But my days as a teacher did not change my opinion on the art of lying. I saw it as retiring as a player and becoming an umpire – I still contributed as a patron of the art of lying. 

But little did I know that the impact of the art is not restricted to school only. Today, I am a freelance writer who constantly battles deadlines with newspapers, magazines, TV and films. As a writer, I am my own boss, employee and HR. I find that I’m a great employer to myself – I delegate work to myself and set realistic deadlines. But I’m a terrible employee for myself – lazy and requiring constant monitoring. If I were another person, I’d have fired myself years ago. But the excuses do come in handy! My clients cannot verify my lies – they do not have my parents’ phone numbers! 

Over the years, I have researched and formulated the salient features of an ideal excuse. An exemplary excuse is one that is credible, yet personal. While being a grassroots story, an exemplary excuse must also serve a larger humanitarian purpose.

So, pardon me dear reader, if you don’t see this column in next week’s edition. The thing is, I’d already written the column, but as you know, the Amazonian forests are burning, and while I was looking at the video, my dog ate away my article. I could have gotten another printout, but I refuse to waste paper in order to save the planet. Thank you.The author is a writer and comedian

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp