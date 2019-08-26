The art of  creating a great excuse

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Schools teach us basic education, discipline, manners, and social interaction. But the most underrated learning at school is the art of lying. Homes are not ideal spaces to lie – you know the people personally and they might get hurt or angry. But a school is ripe with opportunities for an interesting child to learn and practise the art of lying.

I was an early bloomer in the art of lying. When interrogated for peeing in the room, I’d look around for the person who wasn’t in the room and say ‘Grandma did it!’. I quickly learnt the ropes of the basic excuses – ‘Dog ate my homework’, ‘Parents are out-of-station on work’, and ‘I finished it, but left the book at home’. Just as my career was taking off, my parents packed me off to a boarding school.

The scope for lying was minimal here – everybody lived together, and the hostel was a few steps away from the school building. I couldn’t use my parents or relatives in my excuses. This would have disheartened any young practitioner of the art of lying – but Yours Truly was made of sterner stuff. I adapted and upped my skills.

A hostel provided other avenues – injury, cultural programmes, practice sessions. Hostels also provided medical options like contagious diseases, seasonal illnesses, and the ultimate Brahmastra of all excuses – Loose Motions. Like they say, where there’s a pill, there’s a way. I enjoyed a short but notable career as a practitioner of the art of lying, and after exactly a decade, found myself as a teacher of school children!

Finding myself on the other side of an excuse was interesting. I could see through tepid excuses – ‘I had high fever yesterday, sir’ – or impersonal ones – ‘I left my notebook in school, sir’. I also noticed that technology has made it tougher for students to practice the art of lying. With the advent of cell phones, it takes a teacher 10 seconds to verify a student’s story. But my days as a teacher did not change my opinion on the art of lying. I saw it as retiring as a player and becoming an umpire – I still contributed as a patron of the art of lying.

But little did I know that the impact of the art is not restricted to school only. Today, I am a freelance writer who constantly battles deadlines with newspapers, magazines, TV and films. As a writer, I am my own boss, employee and HR. I find that I’m a great employer to myself – I delegate work to myself and set realistic deadlines. But I’m a terrible employee for myself – lazy and requiring constant monitoring. If I were another person, I’d have fired myself years ago. But the excuses do come in handy! My clients cannot verify my lies – they do not have my parents’ phone numbers!

Over the years, I have researched and formulated the salient features of an ideal excuse. An exemplary excuse is one that is credible, yet personal. While being a grassroots story, an exemplary excuse must also serve a larger humanitarian purpose.

So, pardon me dear reader, if you don’t see this column in next week’s edition. The thing is, I’d already written the column, but as you know, the Amazonian forests are burning, and while I was looking at the video, my dog ate away my article. I could have gotten another printout, but I refuse to waste paper in order to save the planet. Thank you.The author is a writer and comedian