Armed gang in Bengaluru chases history-sheeter and friend, stabs them to death

BENGALURU: In what the police suspect to be a case of an old rivalry, a gang of armed men killed a notorious history-sheeter and his friend in Puttenahalli in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Sunday night. The assailants, who came in a car, chased the duo who was riding a scooter and attacked them. However, in their bid to escape, they rammed their car into an electricity pole.

This is the second murder reported in the same area within 24 hours and residents say that there is a lack of proper patrolling by the police. The deceased have been identified as Manjunath alias Tamma Manja, (27), a resident of Kanakapura who has history sheets in Talaghattapura and Kumaraswamy Layout police stations. His friend is Varun Reddy (24) of BTM Layout, the son of a builder.

A senior police officer said at 11.45 pm when Manja and his friend were going to a nearby hotel to get food on their scooter when a gang of six men in a car chased them for about half-a-kilometre. The gang then rammed the scooter with their car to make the duo stop. First, they stabbed Reddy after which a shocked Manja ran towards Puttenahalli and was chased for a while before being stabbed to death. Manja

was stabbed 14 times and he had cut injuries on his leg, hands and stomach.

The residents, who heard the commotion, alerted the police control room. JP Nagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and seized the car from the footpath after the occupants had rammed it against the electricity pole.

The assailants had abandoned the vehicle and made good their escape. The car earlier belonged to a businessman named Virabhadraiah but had been subsequently sold to one Madhusudan. The police said so far they have no clues about the attackers except the name of the owner of the car. However, they feel it is likely that the car was a stolen vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed that Manja was involved in the murder of ‘Tablet’ Raghu who was killed in August 2017.