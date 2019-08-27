Home Cities Bengaluru

Armed gang in Bengaluru chases history-sheeter and friend, stabs them to death

The assailants, who came in a car, chased the scooter of the duo and attacked them and rammed an electric pole in the process.

Published: 27th August 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Stabbing, Chopped off

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what the police suspect to be a case of an old rivalry, a gang of armed men killed a notorious history-sheeter and his friend in Puttenahalli in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Sunday night. The assailants, who came in a car, chased the duo who was riding a scooter and attacked them. However, in their bid to escape, they rammed their car into an electricity pole. 

This is the second murder reported in the same area within 24 hours and residents say that there is a lack of proper patrolling by the police. The deceased have been identified as Manjunath alias Tamma Manja, (27), a resident of Kanakapura who has history sheets in Talaghattapura and Kumaraswamy Layout police stations. His friend is Varun Reddy (24) of BTM Layout, the son of a builder.

A senior police officer said at 11.45 pm when Manja and his friend were going to a nearby hotel to get food on their scooter when a gang of six men in a car chased them for about half-a-kilometre. The gang then rammed the scooter with their car to make the duo stop. First, they stabbed Reddy after which a shocked Manja ran towards Puttenahalli and was chased for a while before being stabbed to death. Manja 
was stabbed 14 times and he had cut injuries on his leg, hands and stomach.

The residents, who heard the commotion, alerted the police control room. JP Nagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body and seized the car from the footpath after the occupants had rammed it against the electricity pole. 

The assailants had abandoned the vehicle and made good their escape. The car earlier belonged to a businessman named Virabhadraiah but had been subsequently sold to one Madhusudan. The police said so far they have no clues about the attackers except the name of the owner of the car. However, they feel it is likely that the car was a stolen vehicle. Preliminary investigations revealed that Manja was involved in the murder of ‘Tablet’ Raghu who was killed in August 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamma Manja Bengaluru history sheeter killed Bengaluru gang rivalry Bengaluru police Bengaluru crime
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp