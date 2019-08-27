Bangalore Development Authority to have record room for original documents

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to get easier for people visiting the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office in search of original records. The authority has decided to put in place its first-ever record room to house all documents pertaining to the sale of lands and sites.

BDA Commissioner GC Prakash said, “We want to accommodate thousands of records spread across our blocks in offices at one place. Right now, people are forced to visit the head office repeatedly in search of documents. They are in different sections and are not preserved in any order, making it a time-consuming affair.”

Prakash said that present records will be filed in this format. Past records too are being scanned and put online. However, the original physical copy is still required as a point of reference for property ownership, he said. The Record Room could cost up to Rs 40 lakh to build and will come upon the terrace of the existing blocks inside the head office, the Commissioner said. “We expect it to be completed within six months,” he said.

NO ROOM FOR LATECOMERS: Staff to lose half-a-day’s attendance for arriving after 10.30

Beginning Monday (August 26), any staffer who comes late by more than 30 minutes will be marked half-a-day absent, BDA Commissioner said. Within a couple of days, after he assumed charge, biometric units were installed across the office and it was a trial run for a week after fingerprints were taken. “Staff is expected to report at 10 am and it can be delayed till 10.30 am,” he said.

FILES CAN’T BE PHOTOCOPIED

In a bid to prevent misuse of any important in-house documents, the commissioner has issued an order that no file notes (signature of official with remarks) can be photocopied. All officials have also been asked to put a seal which bears their name and designation when they sign anything, for accountability purposes, the Commissioner said.