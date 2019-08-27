Bengaluru apartment to celebrate Onam with karaoke, kalaripayattu 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Giving a grand start to city’s Onam celebrations, South City apartments in Arekere, which houses around 10,000 people, is organising Poovili 2019. The ninth edition of the celebration will take place on August 31 and September 1. The two-day festivity will be packed with Chendamelam, Thalapoli with a grand procession, cultural events, the grand feast (Onasadya), Payasam and Pookalam competitions, followed by kalaripayattu and karaoke.

“Approximately 10,000 people are residing at South City apartments. Out of these 2,000 gather for our function. It has emerged as a popular function in the locality due to the ethnic and traditional touch we bring in,” says Govindan Kutty, chairman, South City Onam Committee.

The attractions of this year celebrations are a dance drama, Aham Jalam, based on the flood by Kalakshetra Preeja Mahendran from Shivalaya School of Dance, and a Kathakali performance on story Kiratham by Thrippayya Anoop Warrier. The organisers are also taking this opportunity to support the victims of recent floods in North Karnataka and Kerala.

“Last year, we supported the flood relief initiatives instead of spending on the Onam celebrations. We sent four trucks of relief materials to Kerala and donated around Rs 3 lakh to the CM’s relief fund. This year also, we will put a stall at the function venue. People can contribute money for rehabilitation of flood victims,” shares Santosh Kumar, member, South City Onam Committee.