Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru apartment to celebrate Onam with karaoke, kalaripayattu 

The two-day festivity will be packed with Chendamelam, Thalapoli with a grand  procession, cultural events, the grand feast, Payasam and Pookalam competitions.

Published: 27th August 2019 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Onam celebrations

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Giving a grand start to city’s Onam celebrations, South City apartments in Arekere, which houses around 10,000 people, is organising Poovili 2019. The ninth edition of the celebration will take place on August 31 and September 1.  The two-day festivity will be packed with Chendamelam, Thalapoli with a grand  procession, cultural events, the grand feast (Onasadya), Payasam and Pookalam competitions, followed by kalaripayattu and karaoke.

“Approximately 10,000 people are residing at South City apartments. Out of these 2,000 gather for our function. It has emerged as a popular function in the locality due to the ethnic and traditional touch we bring in,” says Govindan Kutty, chairman, South City Onam Committee.

The attractions of this year celebrations are a dance drama, Aham Jalam, based on the flood by Kalakshetra Preeja Mahendran from Shivalaya School of Dance, and a Kathakali performance on story Kiratham by Thrippayya Anoop Warrier. The organisers are also taking this opportunity to support the victims of recent floods in North Karnataka and Kerala. 

“Last year, we supported the flood relief initiatives instead of spending on the Onam celebrations. We sent four trucks of relief materials to Kerala and donated around Rs 3 lakh to the CM’s relief fund. This year also, we will put a stall at the function venue. People can contribute money for rehabilitation of flood victims,” shares Santosh Kumar, member, South City Onam Committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South City Onam Committee Bengaluru Poovili 2019 Bengaluru Onam kalaripayattu Bengaluru Onam karaoke
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp