Chance encounters and lessons in belonging at Bengaluru

The cosmopolitan nature of Bengaluru has the habit of sneaking upon you in the most unlikely settings.

Published: 27th August 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 01:16 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cosmopolitan nature of Bengaluru has the habit of sneaking upon you in the most unlikely settings. This weekend, as I entered the reception of a clinic in the neighbourhood, a couple walked in. The man was suffering from fever, his wife said in Kannada.

The 20-something front office manager-cum-nurse asked him to sit, questioned him about symptoms, and directed them to the adjacent room –  all in Kannada, spoken in a distinct way. She hails from Meghalaya, I learnt as she took my blood sample. 

“I learnt Kannada on my own, after I joined the nursing college here,” she said, adding that her conversational skills are, however, limited to the hospital. “I picked up words when patients talked to doctors, and guessed what they would stand for. That’s how I first came to know what novu or jwara mean,” she explained. I nodded. That’s exactly how my Kannada vocabulary goes – making me comfortable enough to talk mostly to cab drivers and maids, with phrases such as swalpa munde hogi and naale bega banni being among the first ones I learnt. 

I told her about my hesitation in speaking Kannada, and she laughed. “Once, I made a huge mistake. I went to a young woman who had just lost her mother in the hospital, and said, Parwag illa. Everyone stared at me,” she said. 

I told her about my visit to the Khasi Hills, and she wanted to talk more. During the next 15 minutes, I learnt from her about a new bypass from Shillong to Jaintia Hills (that’s where she comes from), the work that Conrad Sangma is doing, and how happy her family is with her niece’s admission into Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya there. 

She reminded me of another similar conversation I recently had at a salon, with an attendant from Nagaland. As I brought up the names of the Angami and Apatani tribes, she beamed, “I am an Ao.” Like the nurse, she too got an audience for tales from her state – travel difficulties, tribal customs, conflicts.  

Far from home in Bengaluru, they found comfort in talking to someone who knew a teeny little bit about the seven sister states. I belong to central India, and my limited knowledge comes from having a father who brought home a lot of his work and experiences from travel to the remotest parts of the country, a father-in-law who served in the Army in the northeast, and, of course, my being a student of anthropology, which, among other things, once led to an interview veering off into a three-hour conversation with legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika. 

It’s chance interactions like these that make you realise the realness of all that we hear about India’s diversity. And as instances like the outsiders-vs-Kannadiga debates raise their heads, like one did last week, I look at my maid and wonder where she belongs. Her grandparents came from Rajasthan decades ago to work as farm labourers in Chikkaballapura, as did her husband’s family.

Nothing in her appearance or demeanour suggests she comes from the ‘north’. She took leave for Varamahalakshmi, and does not celebrate Teej. “Didi, we have left all that far behind. Even my son is married to my brother’s daughter, something unheard of among my ancestors,” she said. “All that we have lies here now.”

