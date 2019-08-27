Home Cities Bengaluru

Jilted lover held after setting girl’s scooter on fire in Bengaluru

The boy took his friend’s help for revenge after girlfriend started avoiding him after learning that he had fallen into ‘bad company’ and was also in a relationship with another woman.

Published: 27th August 2019 05:48 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A jilted lover set his girlfriend’s scooter on fire, which also gutted three other two-wheelers, on the premises of a paying guest (PG) accommodation, in CV Raman Nagar. The two of them had been in a romantic relationship for three years and they even agreed on tying the knot. However, after the woman learnt that her boyfriend had fallen into ‘bad company’ and was also in a relationship with another woman, she started avoiding him. 

In a bid to take revenge, he along with his friend poured petrol on her scooter and set it on fire. The fire spread to three other scooters which were gutted. Pushpa (name changed), 26, a resident of the PG in SG Palya of CV Raman Nagar filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend, Kethan Kumar, 26, and his friend Shivashankar, 31. 

According to the complaint with Byappanahalli police, she and Kethan used to work for the same auto consultancy firm. They’ve known each other for four years. Three years ago, they fell in love and even planned on getting married. 

A few months ago, Pushpa found out that Kethan is an alcoholic and is close to another woman. So, for the past two months, she started avoiding him. On Friday night Pushpa parked her scooter in the compound of her PG and went to her room. She was woken up by her PG mates on Saturday morning, who told her that her scooter and three other two-wheelers had been set on fire. 

On verifying the CCTV footage, the PG owner and Pushpa learnt that Kethan and Shivashankar entered the PG premises, poured petrol on her scooter and set it on fire. The fire spread to the adjacent three scooters and they too were gutted. 

“Based on her complaint we have arrested Kethan and Shivashankar,” an investigating officer said. “After their break-up, Kethan wanted to take revenge, and Shivashankar joined hands with him. There was no security at the PG, so it was easy for them,” the officer added.

The previous night too, the duo tried to set Pushpa’s scooter on fire. They poured the petrol, but before they could set it on fire someone passed by, so they escaped from the spot. After the incident, Pushpa and Kethan have lost their jobs. “The PG owner has asked Pushpa to bear the expenses of the other three vehicles too, but she told the owner to collect it from the accused duo as she was not at fault,” the officer added. 

