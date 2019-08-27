New Saraswati idol installed in Bangalore University amid tight security

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new Saraswati idol was finally placed on the Bangalore University premises amid tight police security at 5:45 am on Monday, nearly four months after a row erupted between the administration and some researchers over the installation of the deity.

In May, when the earlier Saraswati idol was taken away for repairs, a group of researchers had installed a Buddha statue at the spot. At the time, the employees had demanded that the idol be brought back.

After a committee suggested that the Saraswati idol and the Buddha statue be placed side by side, a technical panel was constituted to analyse if the floor can support the 700-kg Buddha statue. The then education minister had also supported the decision to reinstall the idol.