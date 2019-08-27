Validation flight completed on New South Runway at the Bengaluru airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new South Runway at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) witnessed validation flights on Tuesday, another step closer to operational readiness.

The flight was successful, a statement from the Bangalore International Airport Limited said.

"Operations on the new runway are planned to commence on December 5, 2019. The validation flights were conducted to certify aerodrome navigational aids and instrument procedures as determined by Civil Aviation regulations," the statement said.

The Code F and Cat IIIB compliant runway, measuring 4000-metres in length and 45-metres in width, will begin operations – initially – with CAT I standard certification and will progressively evolve to CAT IIIB as operations stabilise.

"Following infrastructure and procedural improvements, the runways will eventually be used for independent mixed-mode operations, allowing flights to take-off and land from either runway," a BIAL spokesperson said.