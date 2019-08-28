Awareness drive aims to create rabies-free Bengaluru

Muneef Khan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Stray dogs remain a big concern in the city, with rabies being one of the biggest threats prevalent due to the issue. Now, the problem may come into renewed focus, with an awareness drive being planned as a pilot session in Padmanabhanagar ward. Organised by Dr Shampur Madhusudana Trust in association with Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the drive aims to create awareness about rabies among people.

“The pilot session will take place in the first week of September across the ward,” said Chandrashekar Devanahalli Prakash, trustee, Dr Shampur Madhusudana Trust, which is named after the international rabies expert, who served in Department of Neurovirology at NIMHANS. Madhusudana had established a rabies diagnostic laboratory during his service. After his death in 2015, the trust continues to carry forward his vision of eliminating the disease.

Prakash, who happens to be Madhusudana’s his brother-in-law, added, “BBMP has been supportive and has agreed to come on board. Though we are in the initial stages, we plan to extend the awareness drive to all the wards.”

The drive will be held in government and private schools in Padmanabhanagar. “Around 29,000 deaths occur due to rabies in India, and most victims are children. Incorrect methods have been used to treat dog bites due to lack of awareness. This drive aims to educate people on the crucial basics which can be life-saving,” Prakash said.

BBMP is providing support to the initiative, Dr S Shashikumar, Joint Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, BBMP, said. “Organisations and individuals who want to create awareness are welcome from our end,” he added. The awareness drive aims to create a rabies-free Bengaluru. Prakash hopes bigger organisations will join the initiative.