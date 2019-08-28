Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man stalks, sexually harasses woman during walks

The 56-year-old woman has given a police complaint three month ago after which he stooped harassing her until recently.

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man has been giving sleepless nights to an aged woman for the last few months, by stalking and harassing her. The woman alleges he has been following her when she is on her morning and evening walks near Ulsoor Lake.

He has even visited her house a couple of times. After the woman warned him and filed a police complaint three months ago, he stopped following her. However, he started following her again recently and even sexually harassed her. 

According to a recent complaint filed by Seema, 56, (name changed), a stranger aged around 30 has been harassing her since April. In April, the stranger started following her when she was out on a walk at Ulsoor Lake. He would even follow her till her house and harass her. On April 12, the stranger followed her home and spent some time near her house and left.

He returned after 30 minutes on his bike. He parked his bike outside her house and knocked on her door. He showed her a handkerchief and asked if it was hers. When she denied, he asked if he could get some water to drink. Seema understood he was trying to make unnecessary conversation and asked him to leave. 

Seema filed a complaint with the Halasuru police, however no FIR was lodged against the accused then. After that he stopped following her for a while. But for the last one week, the stranger started following her again. On August 24, around 6 pm, he followed her and almost caught her. Seema got scared and screamed at him. When she questioned him, he said even he was out on a walk and would continue to walk behind her. Seema stopped walking and rushed to the police station. An officer said, “We have taken up the case and are making efforts to nab the pervert.”

