Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru municipal engineers fined for not fixing potholes

In the last five days, 10 engineers have been penalised with Rs 2,000 each for not fixing potholes.

Published: 28th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru potholes

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To ensure that potholes are filled and there are no untoward incidents, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) top brass has started cracking the whip on engineers. In the last five days, 10 engineers have been penalised with Rs 2,000 each for not fixing potholes. 

Speaking to media, on the sidelines of the BBMP council, Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, at all the major roads, contractors are working to fix potholes. “As decided, engineers are being penalised for not doing their work. We have given clear directions that if potholes are not fixed, salary of the engineer concerned will be deducted. We have done this for 10 engineers so far. As and when complaints come, they should be addressed. If not, action will be taken. BBMP is also working with KRDL on ward roads,” he said. 

Ganesha idols: Separate window to give clearances

Commissioner Manjunath Prasad announced that from Wednesday, a single window will be set up in all 63 BBMP sub-division offices to give clearance for installation of Ganesha idols. Here, officials from BESCOM, police and fire and emergency departments will be seated. Also BBMP will not collect any ground charges for housing the idols. However, no permission will be given for Plaster of Paris idols.  police and fire and emergency departments will be seated. Also BBMP will not collect any ground charges for housing the idols. 

Resolution passed to extend Commissioner’s tenure

The Palike passed a resolution on Tuesday to extend the tenure of IAS officer, Prasad, as BBMP commissioner, by another six months. This comes at a time when the new Commisioner BH Anil Kumar is set to take charge on Wednesday. Manjunath was reinstated as BBMP Commissioner in May after the 2018 Assembly elections after he was transferred in the run-up to the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP engineers fined Bengaluru pothole menace BESCOM
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp