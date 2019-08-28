Bengaluru municipal engineers fined for not fixing potholes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that potholes are filled and there are no untoward incidents, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) top brass has started cracking the whip on engineers. In the last five days, 10 engineers have been penalised with Rs 2,000 each for not fixing potholes.

Speaking to media, on the sidelines of the BBMP council, Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, at all the major roads, contractors are working to fix potholes. “As decided, engineers are being penalised for not doing their work. We have given clear directions that if potholes are not fixed, salary of the engineer concerned will be deducted. We have done this for 10 engineers so far. As and when complaints come, they should be addressed. If not, action will be taken. BBMP is also working with KRDL on ward roads,” he said.

Ganesha idols: Separate window to give clearances

Commissioner Manjunath Prasad announced that from Wednesday, a single window will be set up in all 63 BBMP sub-division offices to give clearance for installation of Ganesha idols. Here, officials from BESCOM, police and fire and emergency departments will be seated. Also BBMP will not collect any ground charges for housing the idols. However, no permission will be given for Plaster of Paris idols. police and fire and emergency departments will be seated. Also BBMP will not collect any ground charges for housing the idols.

Resolution passed to extend Commissioner’s tenure

The Palike passed a resolution on Tuesday to extend the tenure of IAS officer, Prasad, as BBMP commissioner, by another six months. This comes at a time when the new Commisioner BH Anil Kumar is set to take charge on Wednesday. Manjunath was reinstated as BBMP Commissioner in May after the 2018 Assembly elections after he was transferred in the run-up to the elections.