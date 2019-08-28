Double murder case cracked in 24 hrs, two held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police have arrested two people in connection with a double murder case that took place on Sunday night in JP Nagar police station limits. The case was solved within 24 hours. This is the second case which the police cracked in such quick time. Investigation has revealed that the accused wanted to avenge the murder of the elder brother of the prime accused, police said.

The accused have been identified as Madhusudan alias Malayali Madhu alias Rock Madhu (37) and Likhin Bopanna Kuppanda (26), both residents of Yelachenahalli. The prime accused Narendra alias Naru has surrendered before a court. The gang had allegedly murdered Manju alias Tamma Manja, a history-sheeter, and his friend Vinay Reddy, near Nandini Junction in JP Nagar around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The police who started the investigation, formed special teams to nab the assailants. “As the deceased Manju had murdered history-sheeter Tablet Raghu two years ago, it was suspected that it could be an act of revenge. Further, it was established that Raghu’s brother Narendra had executed the murder with the help of his associates. Five other accused are absconding and we are gathering information about their whereabouts,” the police said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said the police teams had acted very swiftly and had picked up two accused persons within 24 hours. “On the fateful day, the accused persons in a car were in search of Manju. They spotted him coming with another person on a bike. Soon, they hit the bike with the car and as both the riders fell, hacked them to death,” Rao said, adding that Manju, who was in jail for Raghu’s murder, had come out on bail recently.Even Madhu and Likhin were were associates of Tablet Raghu.

Swift action by cops

This is the second case which the police has cracked in such less time. Earlier, just three weeks after a model-cum-event manager was found murdered near Kempegowda International Airport, the Bagalur police had cracked the case with the arrest of an Ola cab driver.