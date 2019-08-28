Family of 3, neighbour die in high-speed crash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rash and negligent driving by a software engineer proved fatal for his family and neighbour after he lost control over his car and rammed into a tipper. The accident occurred at Sompura Gate on Attibele-Sarjapur Road in Anekal Taluk, on Monday night.

Anjani Yadav (31), his wife Neha (28), two-year-old son Dhruva, and their neighbour Shubra (28) are the deceased. Shubra’s husband Santosh and their two-year-old daughter Shanvi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both Anjani and Santosh were software engineers and were neighbours in an apartment in Billapura near Sarjapur.

Police said both the families hailed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and had moved to the city several years ago. On Monday night, they had gone out for dinner after which they decided to go for a long drive. Preliminary probe revealed that Yadav was overspeeding his Honda City car and as a result, he lost control over the vehicle. Due to this, the car jumped the median and rammed into a tipper that was coming from the opposite direction.

“Due to the impact, Yadav’s family sitting in the front seat and Shubra sitting in the rear, died on the spot, while Santosh and his daughter escaped with injuries. Some eyewitnesses said the car was moving at a speed of more than 100 km/per hour and that led to the accident. Prima facie, it appears that rash and negligent driving is the reason,” a police official said.“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether Yadav was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred,” the Sarjapur police, who have registered a case, added.