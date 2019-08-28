Home Cities Bengaluru

Family of 3, neighbour die in high-speed crash

Car jumps median, rams tipper lorry; two occupants, including a two-year-old girl, injured
 

Published: 28th August 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

The car which jumped a road median and crashed into a tipper on Attibele-Sarjapur Road on Monday night | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Rash and negligent driving by a software engineer proved fatal for his family and neighbour after he lost control over his car and rammed into a tipper. The accident occurred at Sompura Gate on Attibele-Sarjapur Road in Anekal Taluk, on Monday night.

Anjani Yadav (31), his wife Neha (28), two-year-old son Dhruva, and their neighbour Shubra (28) are the deceased. Shubra’s husband Santosh and their two-year-old daughter Shanvi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both Anjani and Santosh were software engineers and were neighbours in an apartment in Billapura near Sarjapur.

Police said both the families hailed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and had moved to the city several years ago. On Monday night, they had gone out for dinner after which they decided to go for a long drive. Preliminary probe revealed that Yadav was overspeeding his Honda City car and as a result, he lost control over the vehicle. Due to this, the car jumped the median and rammed into a tipper that was coming from the opposite direction.

“Due to the impact, Yadav’s family sitting in the front seat and Shubra sitting in the rear, died on the spot, while Santosh and his daughter escaped with injuries. Some eyewitnesses said the car was moving at a speed of more than 100 km/per hour and that led to the accident. Prima facie, it appears that rash and negligent driving is the reason,” a police official said.“We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether Yadav was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred,” the Sarjapur police, who have registered a case, added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp