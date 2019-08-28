Festive trunk show in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

JC Road

Located near the Maramma temple, this market has rows and rows of veiled idols waiting to be taken home. With the PoP ban in place, many vendors have switched to eco-friendly options like clay models, painted only with gold for the idols’ ornaments. Vendor Hemanth Kumar says, “I sell up to 1,000 small idols, and I’m glad that they will dissolve in lakes or become a part of people’s yards.” Kumar also stocks large, colourful idols made of papier-mâché and clay.

Many vendors have idols made from this combination, transported from Pune and Hyderabad. Above the market, looms a giant idol made from fibre, which is available for rent. The vendor, Krishnayya explains that the idol has been made for localities that want to celebrate the festival together and are looking for something big to make a statement. “People usually rent the idol, then buy a smaller one to immerse,” he says.

Gandhi Bazaar

The star of the show is Mallappa, who has been making clay Ganeshas long before Plaster of Paris was banned. He has been doing so for 30 years, in an effort to reduce the burden on nature. In a shop in Gandhi Bazaar, HM Shivakumar said his elderly father-in-law still makes an effort to handcraft Ganeshas. “The entire family, including extended members, want to take this eco-friendly tradition forward,” he said.

The streets of Gandhi Bazaar buzz with activity at the crack of dawn. Locals wake up to the scent of fresh flowers almost every morning, and unfailingly around Ganesha Chaturthi, when this scent is stronger. All of Ganesha’s favourite flowers — marigold, jasmine and chrysanthemums – flood the bazaar where vendors sell unique garlands. In the marketplace, you may find garlands made of jasmine buds wrapped in rose petals.

The marketplace also sells arches, decorated with daisies and lilies, to set behind a Ganesha idol. “Rose and lily garlands are popular this time of the year,” says Prabhu Shivashwarappa of Kumbha Enterprises, adding that the shop can also customise banana leaves and garlands as per customers’ likes. Another classic destination in the area is Srinivas Stores, also referred to as Subbamma Angadi. Open since 1947, the store sells savoury and sweet eats. Around Chaturthi, holige and karjikai fly off the shelves.

Malleswaram

The preparation for the Ganesha festival starts one week before the big day arrives in Malleswaram. The flower vendors receive flowers from different places across the state. Many warn that the prices of flowers may go up during the occasion, joking that the price of jasmine and roses may resemble that of gold.

One such vendor who also sells cloth flowers, Umesh, says, “Every year we try to be a little different, we use new colours or new combinations to gain interest.” In the preparation of sweets as well, Malleswaram is not one to be left behind.

Asha Sweets in Malleswaram sells 56 varieties of sweets that they say is favoured by the lord. Thaalis of sweets, including Kaju Modak, Coconut Modak, Kova Modak, Coconut and Bele Hogile, are also available at the shop. A variety of jewellery stores sell gold to decorate idols, which can be re-used over the years. These shops have crowns, necklaces, and armbands. Many customers say that the jewellery adds a much needed sparkle to their idols, making the festival all the more special.

Jayanagar

During Ganesha Chaturthi, Jayanagar is abuzz with people flocking in and around the streets shopping for flowers, idols, decorative items and more. In tiny shops close to the 4th block complex, many vendors sell beautiful Ganesha and Gowri idols.

The complex is also famous for its puja shops, with cotton garlands, wooden seats and small wooden mandaps being sold for the festival. In the thick of the complex, you will have no opportunity to see bar codes or scanners, but that’s a good thing vendors will tell you.

Many beaded thoranas with Ganesha’s face hang in these shops. “These banana foam bunches have also become very popular,” says Shashi Kumar, a store-owner at the complex, pointing to a foam creation that drips with golden embellishments. Popular places to haggle, the stores also sell rangoli powders and lights to add to the joy of the festivities.

KR Market

Krishnarajendra market doesn’t have a day off, with fruit and flower vendors travelling all the way from Hosur, Devenahalli and Ramanagar to sell loose flowers and fruit grown in their villages to buyers in the city. Before dawn breaks, vendors in the city buy these flowers and weave them into hoov malas.

“It takes us 2 to 3 hours to weave 10 kg of marigold but takes more to weave small flowers like jasmine, so we come in earlier in the days leading up to Ganesha Chaturthi,” says Krishnappa, who sits with his family by his side, bathed in sunlight as they help him make malas and measure them out for customers.

In the small staircase that leads to the basement, you will find dozens of vendors like Krishnappa selling colourful creations of their own, with jasmine alternated with the exotic dahlia. In another corner of the busy basement, a vendor carefully weaves jasmine flowers into a grid.

Creative mango-leaf thoranas, as well as coconut leaf thoranas, are available. Apart from flowers, the marketplace is a hub for fruits at affordable prices, and vendors warn customers to stock up before the prices increase. Just down the road near Mamulpet, colourful paper umbrellas and buntings are sold in abundance.