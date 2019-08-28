Give wings to your dreams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Give flight to your fantasy of soaring with an exhilarating round of microlight flying in Bengaluru. The experience is nothing short of exciting as you rise above at 4,000 feet.The microlight can seat two people and you will have the job of a co-pilot. Once at the top, enjoy the sweeping views of landscape below. Ever wondered what Bengaluru looks like, from up above? Are you eager to get a bird’s eye view of Bengaluru?

Enjoy the thrill and excitement of flying like a bird, hovering over the garden city, and get an aerial view of namma Bengaluru. Experience microlight flying on STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, take the seat of a co-pilot and feel the controls of an aircraft. You will be briefed about the aircraft and other details to ensure your safety and an easy flight experience.The event will be held at Jakkur Airfield on

September 1 from 6.30 am to 9.30 am.

Additional Information

He / She should be minimum of 10 years of age.

He / She should be free from heart ailments.

Pregnant women are strictly not allowed.

Report 30 minutes prior to the allotted flight slot.

The charges (`3,450) do not include your travel expenses to airfield.

Carry a valid photo-id proof at the time of reporting to the airfield.

Consuming alcohol or smoking is strictly prohibited in the airfield.