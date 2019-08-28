Home Cities Bengaluru

I handled different things every day: Outgoing BBMP chief Manjunath Prasad

The biggest challenge for Prasad was setting up Indira Canteens from scratch and get them running.

Outgoing BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: No two days in the last three years and four months were same, said outgoing BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad. 

Speaking to the media on Wednesday as he handed over the charge to B H Anil Kumar, Prasad said, "My day would start at 6 am and end at 10 PM. I would be constantly interacting with officials and corporators and handle different queries and problems on a daily basis." 

The job in BBMP is different from that in any other government departments, he further added. The biggest challenge for Prasad was setting up Indira Canteens from scratch and get them running. "Without any prior experience, they solved all the glitches that came on the way, right from finding a place to set the infrastructure. Though it was a government project, the BBMP executed it successfully. We are proud of it."

Expressing regret over not being able to fulfil his plans of making Bengaluru a garbage-free city, Prasad says that had he been there for six more months, he could have achieved his goal of visual segregation, decentralisation, processing and recycling. 

Improving city's infrastructure including laying the footpaths, setting of Indira canteens, revenue mobilisation policy to ensure no loans are taken, creating online processing networks for filing khatas which is used by at least 50000 people at present and conducting two smooth elections without having to hold any re-election were the five achievements that Prasad listed. 

He left the office with a smile, clearing his drawer and a portrait of Lord Krishna which he said was his source of strength.

