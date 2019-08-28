Passport offices in Bengaluru go the e-way

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an environment-friendly initiative, the two main Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the city have recently gone the electronic way. The system of issuing paper tokens at passport offices to specify the appointment time and date has been abandoned and a switch-over has been made to mobile messages.

Marathahalli and Lal Bagh Passport Seva Kendras initiated the e-appointment system a week ago. Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, Bharath Kumar Kuthati told The New Indian Express, “We are looking at saving tonnes of paper through this move. On a daily basis, the Bengaluru offices handle an average of 2,350 appointments. The Lal Bagh kendra handles a maximum of 1,600 applications while the Marathahalli kendra manages 750 applications. Each appointment token issued is sized half an A4 sheet.”

This move has helped both the passport offices save 1,200 A4 sheets a day totally. “This is definitely a sizeable number,” he said. The offices are flexible though and in cases mobile numbers are not available, a paper token is issued.

The switch over to mobile appointments is citizen friendly too, the RPO said. “There have been many instances when an applicant loses the paper token amidst numerous documents. The person then has to return to the token centre and get a new one, which delays his or her appointment further. This problem can be done away with if the appointment confirmation is on one’s mobile.”

Get your passport in just three days

Most people who apply for a passport are not aware that one can get a passport within two to three working days of applying for it if an annexure document declaring that no criminal case is pending against him or her is attached, Kuthati added.

“This e-annexure is available on the passport website and an applicant needs to download this and submit it along with the application. In addition to it, any three out of the 13 government documents listed on the website (like Election Commission card, pan card and Aadhaar card) needs to be handed in,” he said.

The passports will be issued and the police verification process would be done later in such instances. There is no need to apply via Tatkal and pay any additional fee for quicker processing if applicants use the e-annexure, he said.

Regular public interaction

In a bid to help the public seek a solution to various issues pertaining to passports, the Regional Passport Officer will soon begin the process of allowing the public to meet him without any appointment during a fixed time. “The day and time for meeting are being worked out,” he said.