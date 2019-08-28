Home Cities Bengaluru

Pedalling for a greener tomorrow in Bengaluru

In the ‘Cycle To Work’ campaign, 1008 people have been cycling to work and have completed about 27,0140 km to and fro between their homes and work place.

Bengaluru's first bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ask any Bengaluru resident what their biggest concern about the city is at the moment and you’re likely to hear complaints about the air and vehicular pollution. But according to Bicycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran, his ‘Cycle To Work’ initiative, launched last year in October, has reduced Bengaluru’s Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emission by 67 tonnes.  

This is a big win for all the cyclists who are a part of the campaign that has brought down the CO2 emission levels in the city. In the said campaign, 1,008 people have been cycling to work and have completed about 27,0140 km to and fro between their homes and work place. “We started this initiative in October last year. Every month, we see 100 new people joining the club. The  best part is that all of us have reduced 67 tonnes of CO2 emissions,” said Sankaran.

He explained that in cars, about 279 grams per km of CO2 is emitted, while in a bicycle it is 29 g of CO2 emissions per kilometer, which is 10 times lesser than a car. “People think that bicycles don’t produce emissions but they do,” said Sankaran.

This, in turn, has reduced the emission levels and many can therefore switch from cars to cycles, which is not just affordable and an easy mode of transport but also benefits your health too. Agreed cyclists who were a part of the campaign, who said they gained better stamina. 

Software engineer Jaye Vigneshwar said, “Earlier when I was in school I used to ride my bicycle. However, I switched to a bike once I went to college. I eventually started putting on weight and then when I got a job in 2014, I decided to switch to cycling. I travel 7 km to and fro from Banaswadi to Manyata Tech Park. It helped improve my stamina and strength. Now 30 other colleagues also cycle to work and we have a Green Friday where all the employees cycle to work.”

Engineering manager Prakash Bhagwan said, “I started cycling in 2009 and I even host cycling events for my company, which has inspired and benefitted 300 people. After cycling, my stamina increased due to which I started participating in 21k runs and triathlon swimming. Cycling doesn’t just require minimal space but also helps us cover distances faster too.”

