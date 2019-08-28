Peeping Tom gets caught red-handed in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A peeping Tom who was watching a woman bathe was caught red-handed recently at MLA Layout in Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road. The accused Pradeep (32) was sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The complaint was filed by Sahana (20) (name changed), who lives in the apartment building’s out-house.

The incident took place on August 18 evening. Sahana is the wife of a security guard of the apartment and the couple hail from Nepal. Sahana works as a cook and domestic help. Pradeep, a private firm employee, lived in an apartment in the building. Police said that Sahana was bathing when she saw Pradeep peeping through the bathroom window.

When she raised an alarm, two of the neighbours noticed the commotion and chased Pradeep, who then ran to his apartment and locked himself inside. Hoysala police from Hulimavu station rushed to the apartment and arrested Pradeep. Police said that Pradeep was a habitual offender.