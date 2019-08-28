Home Cities Bengaluru

Sensitise auto drivers, cabbies: Citizens to Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao

The move comed after a tweet by City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday seeking suggestions from citizens to improve these drivers’ services.

Auto driver

Representational image

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Sensitisation of Ola, Uber and auto drivers, to follow traffic rules and most importantly behave with women passengers, could help in making rides safe, especially for women in city, suggest many citizens. This came after a tweet by City Police Commissioner, Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday seeking suggestions from citizens to improve these drivers’ services. 

There were more than 460 responses, many focused on regular sensitisation of drivers to follow traffic rules. A person who tweeted with his twitter handle @MajorExcel said, “There must be regular sensitisation dialogues with them at each Police Station limits. Engaging with these folks can only yield results. Please include cab drivers of all companies too.”

Dr Sanjeev Kubakaddi said, “Regular counselling, meditation, sensitising them to follow the rules, most importantly you should bring in confidence by changing the policing attitude.” Doddanekundi Rising suggests soft skills training could held. “Engage an NGO or a citizen group to impart soft skills training for auto drivers. They should be taught where to stop and where to park.” Many even told the commissioner to include the BMTC drivers in the sensitisation efforts.

Public engagement vital, says Bhaskar Rao

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNIE, “Public engagement is very important. Eastern Bengaluru is very active on social media, while western Bengaluru is lagging behind. My officers do not travel in cabs, so we will get good suggestions only from citizens. If sensitisation is the most important thing according to the citizens, we will make sure that it is taken care of.”

