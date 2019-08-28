Sound of music in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s singing, acting and dancing talent, including Koshy’s owner Prem Koshy and doctor and theatre artiste Arvind Kasthuri, will take stage this weekend in Leila Alvares’ upcoming musical, Lucky Stiff. Alvares, who has been directing one musical a year for over two decades, has chosen this one based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, which is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair.

“I like only musical theatre. And it has to be music that I like – which is, is happy and fun. I do not like sad themes as I’d like my audience leaving the theatre happy and humming the tunes of the musicals feeling happy. This is the main reason I choose a musical comedy. This helps narrow down the process of choosing a musical. The challenge however is the limited choice for me to select the musicals,” says Alvares, founder-director of The CAUSE Foundation, who has directed musicals such as Fiddler On The Roof and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in the past.

Alvares otherwise lives and runs a homestay on her plantation in Kodagu where she lives with her two children, seven dogs, a cat and a family of swallow. “We only work on a play for two months because I come here only once a year to do this,” she adds.

Having directed musicals for about 22 years now, she says the audience has become a lot more open to this format of the play and they look forward to it. “During the initial years, we had to literally call everyone requesting them to attend the show. The approach has changed these days with the audience proactively reaching out to purchase tickets the moment they get to hear about the musicals. We, in fact, have a fan following of over 2,500 people who wait for our shows every year,” she claims.

The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit USD 6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn. While Alvares’ play is an adaptation, she says she does not make changes to the script though. This year, the play is supported by C Krishniah Chetty group of jewellers to celebrate their sesquicentennial 150th anniversary.

Lucky Stiff

Where

Chowdiah Hall, Bangalore

(2 shows), MLR, Whitefield (1 show)

When

August 31 and

September 1 (Chowdiah) and September 7

(MLR, Whitefield); 6pm