Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike may face charges if plastic use not curbed

BENGALURU: While the plastic menace seems to be a never-ending issue in the city, chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Dr K Sudhakar, has warned that criminal charges will be filed against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) if the civic body fails to take action in reducing the usage of plastic.

Speaking to TNIE, Sudhakar said, “A meeting was held with BBMP Joint Commissioners on Wednesday, during which I gave orders that if they fail to take action on plastic usage, cases will be booked against them.”

This moves comes after Sudhakar conducted surprise raids at shops in and around Brigade Road and Sadashivanagar. Nature’s Basket, Easyshop, Namdhari’s Fresh and Niligiris supermarkets were among the outlets inspected after complaints from the public. Sudhakar noticed that a lot of plastic covers and clingwrap were still being used, which were seized.

“It’s the big stores and companies that should first follow norms. If they dont start, how can we expect the other small stores to follow? A warning has been given to stores. Cloth bags have to be adopted,” he said. BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), Sarfaraz Khan, said raids will conducted regularly.”Reacting to the raids, Nature’s Basket, said, “We are already phasing out plastic usage and have started introducing alternatives like paper bags and banana leaves across stores.”