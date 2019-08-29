Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to conduct audit of public toilets, eyes ODF tag

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run up to the Swachh Surveskshan survey 2020 and with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) eyeing the Open Defecation Free (ODF) city tag, the Palike is planning to conduct an audit of the existing public toilets and community toilets.

While public toilets cater to busy areas such as commercial spaces, bus stands, railway stations and more, one community toilet must be built for every six people in low-income areas, slums where they do not have space or means for an individual toilet.

“The survey will be done to understand the number of public and community toilets, their cleanliness, repairs, refurbishment, and if they are following the guidelines as per Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). Today, many are locked-up, defunct, half-built or not operational,” said a source from BBMP.

“We have to aim for not just the ODF tag, which means there is sanitation for everyone, but also the ODF + and ODF ++ tag which are upgraded levels. A consultant will be hired to do the survey and it will aid us in preparing for the Survekshan survey in January next year,” the source added.

The city scored a poor rank of 194 last year.“The audit will be done in all zones. One survey was already done in the Yelahanka zone internally where we found that 11 toilets have to be reconstructed and many more have to be revamped,” said D Randeep, special commissioner, BBMP.