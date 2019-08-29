Cops arrest music composer in Bengaluru for sexual harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kumarswamy Layout police on Wednesday arrested a music composer for sexually harassing a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her a TV role and modelling assignments. The accused is Muralidhar Rao, a resident of KS Layout, who runs a studio near a private college.

A senior police officer said Rao was arrested based on a complaint. The victim alleged that he had contacted her on a social networking site in June this year, and offered to help her get roles in TV soaps, where she could earn lakhs of rupees. Rao also claimed that he had composed music for Kannada movies and serials, and invited her to his studio to meet.

She agreed to meet him, but meanwhile, he started sending her his nude photos and demanded that she get physical with him. Despite warning him to stop, he continued to harass her, which is when she approached the police on Tuesday evening. Police are verifying whether he had harassed other women as well, the officer added.