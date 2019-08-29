‘Fit India Movement’ not for Bengaluru’s universities yet

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the University Grants Commission (UGC) has solicited the support of universities in cooperating with PM Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’, much-needed infrastructure is yet to be put in place for the trifurcated Bangalore University (BU).

At Bengaluru North University, vice-chancellor TD Kemparaju told TNIE that two rooms in the class had been dedicated for indoor sports facilities. “We have to equip ourselves with (sports) infrastructure and are waiting for government support,” he said.

Students at the BU located in the Jnanabharathi campus will be shown the PM’s speech calling for people to celebrate the Fit India Movement, apart from participating in an oath-taking ceremony, said BU vice-chancellor KR Venugopal, but as the admission process for PG students is currently underway, sports activities will have to wait.

While the university has some spaces like a swimming pool, one-acre playground and indoor courts, there are not enough teachers, said Venugopal. Full-fledged sports infrastructure after trifurcation is yet to be established. While Bengaluru Central University has an eight-acre cricket ground, it is yet to develop facilities for athletes and indoor sports. BCU Vice-Chancellor S Japhet said the university plans to start scholarships for deserving sportspersons.

“It is only the private and aided institutes that are seen investing in infrastructure for sports students on campus. The sports rooms in government colleges still look like dump yards,” said Sithara HM, District vice-president, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).