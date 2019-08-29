Heated arguments mark Bangalore Development Authority’s public grievances meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was yet another ruckus at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) public grievances meet with nearly 100 Arkavathy Layout allottees demanding justice vociferously and the authorities seeking some more time to solve their problems. This time around officials have sought a month’s time to come out with various allottee lists in connection with the layout.

With the Commissioner busy with a series of meetings, new BDA Secretary Dr Vasanthi Amar chaired the meet with all Deputy Secretaries and Engineer Officers present in the jam-packed meeting hall.

A total of 3,720 site owners out of 8,813 allotted the sites lost them when a series of redo notices (denotifying the sites) were issued by the State government between 2012 and 2014. Of them, 400 who have lost their properties have got alternative sites in Kempe Gowda Layout while the rest continue their fight for justice.

Lashing out at the officials, an elderly woman allottee, said, “We keep meeting different Commissioners and Secretaries at this office. No one has done anything to solve our problem.” Allottees kept speaking irately over each other expressing their frustration overseeing no progress in allotting them alternative sites.

Engineers have sought a month’s time to furnish a list to the Secretary. “We will give one list of exact sites available at Arkavathy presently. A list of the number of sites registered so far will be readied and another list with the exact number of sites lost due to denotification,” said a senior BDA official.

M Nagaraju, president of the Arkavathy Layout Allottees Forum, who has been fighting for justice on behalf of the allottees said, “All the allottees will have our next meeting on September 25 to take the matter forward.”