Irony times: Device meant to ensure punctuality in Bengaluru municipal office late by 20 minutes!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The biometric attendance system was introduced in the BBMP head office to ensure that all officials and employees come on time, without a minute of delay. However, the biometric system itself is running 20 minutes late! For instance, if it is 10.20 am, the system shows 10 am.

This means, that instead of signing in at 10 am, the employees can take their time and come in at 10.20 am instead and the system will still record it as 10 am. BBMP officials admit that this is a big relief for them as they have a breather of 20 minutes.

A senior BBMP official said the biometric system was introduced to ensure punctuality and usher in some degree of professionalism in the work culture. Sadly, this remains a distant dream as the biometric machine appears to have been tampered. Sources said this is to provide “some reprieve” to the chronic latecomers in the office.

Reacting to this, newly appointed BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said the biometric watch will be corrected and installed in other BBMP offices as well. He added that no laxity or indiscipline will be tolerated.