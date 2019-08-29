Home Cities Bengaluru

Plastic ban in Bengaluru sees demand for greener options shooting up

In 3 weeks, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has booked 1000 cases against eateries and street vendors using plastic to parcel food.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Though banana leaf wholesalers say they have adequate stock right now, they forsee a shortage if the demand continues to grow

Though banana leaf wholesalers say they have adequate stock right now, they forsee a shortage if the demand continues to grow. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The sale of banana leaves have increased drastically in the city after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) started coming down heavily on hotels, pushcarts eateries and other establishments using plastic. Shopkeepers, however, allege that officials are only booking cases against small eateries, but not against manufacturers and dealers selling plastic.

In the last three weeks, BBMP has booked close to 1,000 cases against pushcart eateries and registered and non-registered hotels using plastic covers to serve or parcel food. This move has upped the usage of banana leaves. Due to this sudden surge in demand, the price of the leaves has also shot up. Wholesale plantain leaf merchants say if the demand continues to go up, there may be a shortage during the wedding and festival season, though currently, there is adequate stock.

Banana leaves are sold in bundles of 20 leaves. Before implementation of the plastic ban, 15 bundles of banana leaves were sold for anywhere between Rs 120- Rs 150, but now, 15 bundles are sold for Rs 200. Each leaf costs 70 paise, while the plastic used, say to serve idlis, costs around Rs 20- Rs 25 for 100 covers. Leaves are supplied to Bengaluru from wholesalers in Chitradurga, Davangere and Channapatna in Karnataka, and from Dindigul, Madurai and Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu.

A pushcart eatery owner, Ramanna, in Katriguppe, said that last week, BBMP officials conducted raids on his eatery and levied a fine of Rs 1,000. “Officials warned that they would continue with the raids and that fine amounts would increase if they caught us using plastic again. So now we have started using banana leaves. We would buy 15 bundles for Rs 150 earlier, but now, its Rs 200. Even the number of leaves in a bundle has gone down to 17 from 20. 

Banana leaves are not suitable to parcel food, the leaves end up tearing. So we are forced to use more than one leaf, he added. Another pushcart owner in Basavangudi, Manjunath, said, three weeks ago officials, raided his eatery. “We buy leaves from a vendor Mani, who charges Rs 150 for 10 bundles,” he said.  The owner of Lakshmi Darshini in Hanumanthanagar, said, “We were using plastic on plates to serve food, but when we learnt that officials are conducting raids, we started using banana leaves and aluminium foil for parcels. Foil is costly, so we charge Rs 3 extra for parcel orders.

Owners of small hotels and pushcart eateries, however, are unhappy with the move. A hotelier requesting anonymity said, “Officials raided our hotel last week, but a darshini just 100 metres away is still parcelling food in plastic bags. Officials are paid hafta regularly, so they have not raided the darshini.” 

Reacting to this, Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP said, “We have been conducting raids across the city. We are not sparing any darshinis, these are baseless allegations. I agree that there are few darshinis still using plastic, and we will conduct more raids from September 1, as we are getting marshals for this.”

Wholesalers speak

We charge more for smaller leaves used on plates to serve food, as we don’t get much profit from cut leaves. Bigger leaves sell well during weddings, bigger eateries also purchase the larger leaves
Satish J, owner, JS Plaintleaf Merchants, Chamarajpet

There is a high demand for banana leaves from hotels, but business has not shot up due to Aashada masa. I’m sure sales will go up during wedding and festival season. We charge Rs 10 per bundle of leaves, with each bundle having 20 pieces. We have stopped selling plastic sheets in the last 20 days Aiyappan R, owner, Skanda Enterprises, Chamarajpet

Earlier, we would sell one load of leaves in a week, but now, we go through one load of leaves in three-four days. If plastic is completely banned, we will need to source more leaces 
Govinda, owner, Sri Venkateshwara Plaintleaf Merchants, Chamarajpet

Most plastic factories shut, claims BBMP

Several hotels and provision stores visited by The New Indian Express had a common complaint that officials were not raiding manufacturing units or factories. “We buy plastic if it is available, if it is not sold, why would we use it?” they questioned. To this, Sarfaraz Khan said, “We have searched for manufacturing units selling plastic, but learnt that almost all have been shut. So we suspect it is being brought to the city from outside. Plastic covers in the form of bundles are brought in mixed with other goods. I have noticed that plastic is reducing in landfills, which is the only proof that the ban is working.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pollution Control Board Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Bengaluru plastic ban Bengaluru green options
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp