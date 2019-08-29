Pub owners in Bengaluru cry foul over police crackdown

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The once-thriving Food and Beverage (F&B) industry in the city, is now apprehensive about their survival with the latest challenge posed by the police crackdown on pubs and bars playing music at high decibels and for allegedly allowing banned narcotic and psychotropic drugs in their premises.

“We are not supposed to play any form of music without a license. This has led to a drastic reduction in footfalls. People would prefer to sit in the comfort of their homes, order food and enjoy their drink rather than brave the weekend traffic to come to a resto-bar, pub with no music, a bland ambience and the threat of a police search,” a pub owner said.

In June this year, the High Court, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on noise pollution by pubs and bars in Indiranagar, had instructed the City police to stop the menace immediately or face action. The Court had also directed the BBMP to find out how many temporary rooftop structures were put up by the pubs and bars in violation of civic rules. Residents welcomed the move.

“The recent direction from the High Court has come as a godsend,” said Swarna Venkataraman, member, ‘I Change Indiranagar,’ a resident welfare initiative. But the establishment owners are crying foul over the way the police have reacted. Last weekend, a surprise check by the Central Crime Branch on some high dining pubs, bars and restaurants in the central business district created a flutter in the City’s hospitality industry. The cops reportedly checked the personal belongings of customers for classified drugs.

“The police said they had some information about a drug peddler, who was reportedly pub-hopping in the area but they found nothing and left. It was very awkward for the management and the guests to see police on the premises but everyone co-operated with them,” said a lounge bar owner. While supporting the police action to implement zero tolerance towards drugs, many pub owners on condition of anonymity told TNIE that instead of conducting random searches, police could take them into confidence on the issue and take action if any violations were detected.

Coupled with a weakening economy, many owners feel that the F&B business is nearly dying in Bengaluru. “To obtain a licence to play music we need to submit the building plan sanctioned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - the occupancy certificate and no-objection certificates from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the Electrical Inspectorate to the Police Commissioner.

These apart, we first need a CL9 licence from the Excise Department to start a pub or bar. One can only apply for licences once the structure and the kitchen are in place. It is a financially draining exercise because it takes a minimum of four to five months to get the licences. All we expect from the government is to allow us the ease of doing business. The hospitality industry also drives mass employment,” said another bar owner.