Two Bengaluru cops out to arrest man get attacked by a machete

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who was accused of setting his neighbour’s two-wheeler on fire over some dispute attacked policemen with a machete when they were about to detain him on the case. After attacking the policemen he managed to escape by jumping from one building to another.

The attacker on the run has been identified as Faiyu, 32, a resident of 4th Cross, Goa Garden, Near Urdu School in DJ Halli. Faiyu attacked police constable Devindra Sali with a machete and assaulted head constable Fayaz Khan with his bare hands. Both work at DJ Halli police station.

On August 24, Faiyu and his neighbour Syed Siraj had an argument over Faiyu allegedly removing the rearview mirror of his scooter, parked in front of Siraj’s house. Siraj reprimanded Faiyu for the same. To take revenge on Siraj, on August 25 at around 7 am, Faiyu went to Siraj’s house and broke the house door and the scooter’s mirror.

Around 3 am on August 26, Faiyu poured petrol on Siraj’s scooter and set it on fire, though Siraj and others tried to douse the fire, the scooter was completely gutted by then. He again went to Siraj’s house at around 7 am carrying machete abused Siraj and his family members filthily and threatened to kill them. Siraj went to DJ Halli police station and filed a complaint.

Around 11.45 am, Devindra Sali and Fayaz Khan got message from the station to detain Faiyu. The duo went near his house around 12 pm, Faiyu was not in the house. He was later traced on the lane behind his house. The duo constables went to detain him, Faiyu pushed Khan to the ground and then attacked on Sali with machete on his right hand and left-hand elbow and on right thigh and escaped.

An investigating officer said, Faiyu is absconding after the attack on our men, we have taken two separate cases for setting fire on Siraj’s scooter and assault on police. A team is formed to nab him.