After mysterious disappearance,woman working with Bengaluru police surfaces with hubby in tow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman who was working in the control room at the Police Commissioner’s office has gone missing under mysterious circumstances when she went shopping for groceries with her mother recently. The mother approached the police, who investigated it a missing persons case, only to find that the girl had eloped with her beau.

The woman’s worried parents are relieved, and have accepted their daughter’s choice. According to the complaint filed by the woman’s mother, Kavya (name changed), a resident of Hosakerehalli, was working at the commissioner’s office on contract basis.

On August 26, at around 8 pm, the mother-daughter duo were shopping in Kerekodi. When the mother was busy buying groceries, Kavya went missing.

When the police finally traced her, Kavya told them that she feared that her parents would not accept the marriage, and thought it best to elope. As both parties are adults, police said that a case couldn’t be filed against the couple.