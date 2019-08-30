Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority removes encroachments on two of its properties

Two massive sheds that had encroached the BDA’s coveted corner sites in Jayanagar and JP Nagar were razed to the ground on Thursday in a six-hour operation.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:58 AM

One of the BDA sites where encroachment was cleared on Thursday

One of the BDA sites where encroachment was cleared on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two massive sheds that had encroached the BDA’s coveted corner sites in Jayanagar and
JP Nagar were razed to the ground on Thursday in a six-hour operation. The sites have now been fenced. The sites, which had been encroached for two years, are worth Rs 10 crore. This operation is intended to mark the beginning of a series of demolitions that BDA Commissioner GC Prakash plans to carry out.  

Gopalkrishna, executive engineer, BDA, told TNIE, “We began the demolitions at 8.30am. A total of 40 staffers deployed two JCBs. In addition, cops of the BDA Task Force and local police were roped in.” An asbestos shed had come up on a 30x55sqft site on East End Road of Jayanagar’s North Block.

The value of this site alone stands at Rs 6 crore. A shed on a 30x40 sqft site on 17th Cross, Rose Garden, JP Nagar Phase 6, valued at Rs 4 crore, was demolished too. Encroachers had also built compound walls around the sheds on both sites. A shamiana business was flourishing in Jayanagar.

TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority Bengaluru encroachment removal
