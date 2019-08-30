Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch team raids firm, nabs two in Ponzi scam

Police said that they received credible information that Zinariya Marketing Ltd, located in Konanakunte, had come up with several Ponzi schemes to attract people.

Published: 30th August 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a multi-level marketing company promising high returns, and arrested two persons. The accused are K Balakrishnan and S Hariharan, both from Tamil Nadu.

Police said that they received credible information that Zinariya Marketing Ltd, located in Konanakunte, had come up with several Ponzi schemes to attract people. A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fraud and Misappropriation squad, Venugopal; inspector Guruprasad and head constable Anil Kumar raided the office and arrested the two.

“The accused persons had not obtained licences from the Reserve Bank of India. The best part is that before they could get the firm up and running and dupe customers, the raid happened. The company had started just a few days ago, and messages were being circulated on WhatsApp to attract customers. Besides financial investments, the company had also floated a website where customers could buy products,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The firm had schemes such as getting a customer to refer more people so as to win a high-end car. “They had also offered air and cruise tour packages to foreign countries to those who achieve the target. As we got the information early, their plan was unsuccessful. People should be careful while investing their hard-earned money and beware of such frauds,” an official said. A case is registered at Konanakunte police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Zinariya Marketing Bengaluru crime Bengaluru ponzi scheme
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp