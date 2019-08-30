Bengaluru Central Crime Branch team raids firm, nabs two in Ponzi scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a multi-level marketing company promising high returns, and arrested two persons. The accused are K Balakrishnan and S Hariharan, both from Tamil Nadu.

Police said that they received credible information that Zinariya Marketing Ltd, located in Konanakunte, had come up with several Ponzi schemes to attract people. A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fraud and Misappropriation squad, Venugopal; inspector Guruprasad and head constable Anil Kumar raided the office and arrested the two.

“The accused persons had not obtained licences from the Reserve Bank of India. The best part is that before they could get the firm up and running and dupe customers, the raid happened. The company had started just a few days ago, and messages were being circulated on WhatsApp to attract customers. Besides financial investments, the company had also floated a website where customers could buy products,” Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The firm had schemes such as getting a customer to refer more people so as to win a high-end car. “They had also offered air and cruise tour packages to foreign countries to those who achieve the target. As we got the information early, their plan was unsuccessful. People should be careful while investing their hard-earned money and beware of such frauds,” an official said. A case is registered at Konanakunte police station.