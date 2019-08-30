Man booked for conning women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police arrested a conman who was targeting women on the pretext of offering them film and TV roles. The accused is Nikhil Gowda(43), alias Vadiraj, alias Sanjay, alias Sathish, a resident of Hesaraghatta.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, police traced Nikhil’s whereabouts. He would get their phone numbers, and contact them saying he has roles fo them.

He would then take money from them, claiming that he has to pay an advance to the studio, which would be reimbursed. He had taken `25,000 from the complainant on August 21, and then switched off his phone. Using this modus operandi, Nikhil had cheated nine women in separate instances of `4.23 lakh in total.