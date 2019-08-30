Start evening suburban trains from Whitefield: Commuters to Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To get a first-hand understanding of the requirements of suburban commuters in the city, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan hopped on board a 7.45 am train from KSR Railway Station to Whitefield along with senior railway officials.

During the journey, the MP interacted with passengers across all compartments. “Overall, the commuters were happy with the morning services. They wanted an evening train from Whitefield to the city between 6 pm and 7 pm,” he said.

While a section of commuters wanted the 7.45 am suburban train to depart from City Station at 8 am, since it ended up stopping midway for 15 to 20 minutes at Baiyappanahalli for signal clearance, a section of commuters from Baiyappanahalli opposed the move. “Since many board the train at Baiyappanahalli after commuting from different parts of the city via Metro, they felt this long halt helped them board the train,” he said.

To return to the city, Mohan took the Marikuppam Passenger train coming from KGF to the city via Whitefield. “It was packed with over 3,500 commuters. They asked for a 12-coach train in place of the existing eight-coach one,” he said.

The MP has asked railway officials to implement the demands of commuters.