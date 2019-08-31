Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Agencies like BBMP, BDA should be scaled up’

Bengaluru needs a check on illegal constructions, be it commercial or residential.

By Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru needs a check on illegal constructions, be it commercial or residential. Lack of proper planning while constructing layouts, apartments and commercial buildings has been taking Bengaluru in a wrong direction.

Basic essentials like drinking water should be given priority. Once called the city of lakes, Bengaluru is now left with only a handful of those. The lakes built by Kempegowda are no longer seen. It’s high time we took initiatives to revive the water bodies. We need more models like Sankey Tank. People should ensure rain water harvesting is part of their constructions. With mechanisms for storage of rainwater being ignored, it’s no wonder that we see scarcity of water despite good rainfall.

Next, we need broader roads, clean footpaths, playgrounds for youngsters, parks for elders and a good library in every layout/ward. Every ward should see at least have a government hospital and school that uses Kannada as the teaching medium.

Though Bengaluru is known for its rich culture, there is less importance given for its enrichment. We have only a few cultural centres, like Ranga Shankara and Ravindra Kalakshetra, catering to the entire population. In Cannes, film festival happens annually, but the city hosts many other cultural activities throughout the year. We need such culture in Bengaluru as well.

India is made of many Bengalurus, and villages, cities, states and the country are interconnected. Development at the micro level will eventually bring in development at the macro level. Our Prime Minister has been floating various schemes. However, in my opinion as a writer, no opposition threatens democracy. We have seen cases that have led to dictatorship. That may or may not happen here. But people need to be watchful. Democracy is the blood of India.

Solution

Agencies like BBMP and BDA have to be scaled up. Over a period of time, these institutions have become politicised, and lack vision. The judiciary should be made strong enough to take actions against those who fail to perform.

I dream to see namma Bengaluru in line with some of the best cities of the world, like Vancouver, San Francisco and Melbourne. However, I don’t expect to see such miracles happen soon. The main reason is that steps are taken as temporary reliefs. If the root causes are not addressed, things may get even worse.
We can address pollution by bringing in the bicycle culture and horse carriages. Many developed cities are following this. We need to start making and executing plans with foresight. For example, the Paris Metro was set up with a foresight of 20 years. We need to focus like that.

Changes can be brought about when action is taken at two levels, which go hand in hand. One is individual-driven, wherein people feel that this city belongs to them, and take care of it. The second is institution- driven, with NGOs, private and government agencies taking responsibility. We need a political system with willingness to bring in change. Funds have to be utilised effectively. Politicians who are just bothered about power, and have least focus on development, add no value to the society.

Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar

Filmmaker and chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy

Let your mixed feelings about Bengaluru get stirred up, as an influential person talks about things nice and nasty about the city in this  weekly column

