Bengaluru’s lensmen exhibit prime memories

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City’s photojournalists have come together once again with a photography exhibition titled Frozen Memories - 2019, which has been organised by the Photojournalists’ Association of Bangalore (PAB).

C N Ashwathnarayan, deputy chief minister, Government of Karnataka, inaugurated the function on August 29 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road. Around 100 photojournalists from various newspapers, agencies and magazines are displaying their photographs at the exhibition, which is on till September 1. The workshop includes pictures taken at Cricket World Cup final, Jallikattu, Aero India fire accident, Mandya bus accident in 1976, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reception and many more. Memoirs from yesteryears too add to the monochrome to the exhibits by renowned photojournalists who have been in the field for decades. Mohan Kumar B N, president of PAB, said, “This is our association’s 20th year. We are exhibiting two pictures from each photographer. Every year, the response is increasing. From the seniors to juniors, the exhibition combines generations, talents and creativity.”

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was present at the exhibition. “Providing a platform to photojournalists is phenomenal. One more advantage is coming together of both senior and junior photographers. They are busy with their lives, schedules and works. Nobody really gets the time to express themselves and meet each other. Occasions like this bring everybody together,” she said, adding, “I liked a lot of pictures here, especially the one of the monkey and its handless mother. Though the mother doesn’t have hands, it carries its child on its belly and the child is holding her tightly. It conveys the affection and sense of protection in a mother-child relationship. There were also a couple of well-shot pictures of politicians. That’s something we don’t get to see everyday.”

The association right now has around 120 members. Shailendra Bhojak, vice president of PAB, said, “All the photographs are taken by city-based photojournalists in various locations and events. We have one picture that captured the last run-out at England versus New Zealand match from the last cricket world cup.”