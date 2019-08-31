Home Cities Bengaluru

Decoding Ravi Varma’s artworks

Devdutt Pattanaik

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art and mythology go hand in hand. And mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik proved that at his talk on ‘Mythological Perspectives’ in Raja Ravi Varma’s art, at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur which saw a packed auditorium. During the hour-long talk, Pattanaik picked some of Ravi Varma’s popular work, shared some stories associated with them and his interpretation of the works.    
“Two hundred years ago, the only way people got to see gods was during festivals, since at least 30 per cent of the population wasn’t allowed to enter temples. In addition, it was through Ravi Varma’s lithographs. Of course that changed in the ’80s when the country came to a standstill with Ramanand Sagar’s tele series on the Mahabharata,” Pattanaik said, adding that art reflects the time we live in.  

He pointed out that the portrayal of the gods and goddesses has changed drastically. “One key characteristic in Ravi Varma’s work is the absence of anger. Today, the portrayals are so different – they are masculine, angry and have a six-pack,” he said.

From the story of Dhruva to Sita swayamwara and Krishna’s negotiations, Pattanaik gave the audience the meanings and representations of the works. “The depiction of the negotiations is so accurate,” he said. The talk was followed by an interaction with the audience. While the initial plan was to go ahead with prepared questions, Pattanaik preferred taking questions on mythology. “In today’s time, do you think Rama or Krishna’s ideas would be applicable?,” he was asked. “Ramkrishna,” Pattanaik responded. 

