Fun, drama and details

Published: 31st August 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students perform a play at Page to Stage

By Varsha Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU: But, baby we are solemates,” said a student from Mount Carmel College, dressed as a shoe, chasing another character dressed as a foot. Their performance elicited peals of laughter from the crowd. The play is an adaptation of a poem by Pablo Neruda called To the foot from its child, performed at an intercollegiate theatre performance at Christ Junior College on Thursday. While Neruda’s poem is a metaphor that traces the trials and tribulations of human life, the play was a pun-filled personification. These adaptations, very different from the original literature, were encouraged in the event ‘Page to Stage’. Each performance was handcrafted by the student in terms of writing scripts, designing costumes and props, and even organising music and lighting, and a had a total of 12 teams performing.

Jeson Joy (19), a theatre studies student at the college who was judging the event, said the event was a good exercise in introducing theatre to young adults. “Students get to understand what goes behind a performance in terms of lighting, stage direction and make up. They can also understand the text with a depth, since they put in so much work for the characters,” he said. Deepak Hariharan, musician, actor and writer, who was also judging, said, “I am very impressed with the amount of detail some teams put into the plays. The set changes are very quick, which shows that the teams have taken time to rehearse,” he said with his eyes trained on an adaptation of Fredrick Douglas by the Christ pre-university college team.  

Amrutha Shivacharya (17), secretary of the Dramatics Association, Mount Carmel College, confirmed the hard work that they put into their play. “We were looking through the index of our textbook trying to choose a lesson that we’d like to perform. We wanted to do something new, something different and Neruda’s poem had space for that,” she said.

