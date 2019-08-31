Gang of college dropouts targets students

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of college dropouts have been threatening and robbing college and school children in the city. The gang recently attacked a 19-year-old hotel management student for not giving them his bike and for not giving them money for the fuel. The victim repeatedly turned down their demand, and in an act of revenge they attacked the victim with iron rods, when he was out to eat.

The injured has been identified as Mohit Maran, a resident of RS Palya in Kammanahalli. He is studying Hotel Management in MS Ramaiah College. According to the complaint filed by him, the college dropouts identified as Shabash Ali Khan, Tarun Ganesh, Tarunh Osta, Mark, Likith and Rahul, all residents of Ramamurthy Nagar, attacked him with iron rods on August 20.

Maran told the police that all the attackers are dropouts from MS Ramaiah College, they were after Maran for the last six months asking him to give his bike to them. Maran refused to meet their demands. On August 20, around 5 pm when Maran was near Udupi Hotel on Nehru Road in Kammanahalli, the gang approached Maran. The gang assaulted Maran with their bare hands. When Maran tried to escape from them, Shabash Ali Khan, Tarunh Osta and Mark took iron rods and beat him all over his body. When Maran was profusely bleeding, they pulled him into their car and took him till TC Palya and assaulted him inside the car. They then pushed him out of the car and escaped.

Maran said, “I had not filed a complaint because I didn’t want my parents to know about it and panic. But these men are so cruel they even rob pocket money from the school children. So I decided to file a complaint.” According to Maran and some residents, if any one files a complaint at Ramamurthy Nagar police station it would not be taken as one of the attackers has close connections to the police. Hence, Maran filed a complaint with Banaswadi police station.