Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of college dropouts targets students

Five youngsters assault a student with iron rods for not giving them his two-wheeler

Published: 31st August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of college dropouts have been threatening and robbing college and school children in the city. The gang recently attacked a 19-year-old hotel management student for not giving them his bike and for not giving them money for the fuel. The victim repeatedly turned down their demand, and in an act of revenge they attacked the victim with iron rods, when he was out to eat.

The injured has been identified as Mohit Maran, a resident of RS Palya in Kammanahalli. He is studying Hotel Management in MS Ramaiah College. According to the complaint filed by him, the college dropouts identified as Shabash Ali Khan, Tarun Ganesh, Tarunh Osta, Mark, Likith and Rahul, all residents of Ramamurthy Nagar, attacked him with iron rods on August 20.

Maran told the police that all the attackers are dropouts from MS Ramaiah College, they were after Maran for the last six months asking him to give his bike to them. Maran refused to meet their demands. On August 20, around 5 pm when Maran was near Udupi Hotel on Nehru Road in Kammanahalli, the gang approached Maran. The gang assaulted Maran with their bare hands. When Maran tried to escape from them, Shabash Ali Khan, Tarunh Osta and Mark took iron rods and beat him all over his body. When Maran was profusely bleeding, they pulled him into their car and took him till TC Palya and assaulted him inside the car. They then pushed him out of the car and escaped.

Maran said, “I had not filed a complaint because I didn’t want my parents to know about it and panic. But these men are so cruel they even rob pocket money from the school children. So I decided to file a complaint.”  According to Maran and some residents, if any one files a complaint at Ramamurthy Nagar police station it would not be taken as one of the attackers has close connections to the police. Hence, Maran filed a complaint with Banaswadi police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp