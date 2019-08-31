Home Cities Bengaluru

Go slow with your car: toons explain why

Cartoonists from around the world talk about road safety through their art, which is being exhibited at a gallery in Bengaluru till Sept 7

Published: 31st August 2019 06:09 AM

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going above the speed limit can lead to accidents. This has been preached many times before but how do you get a generation of new road citizens to actually pay heed to this warning? With sharp visuals that make you crack a smile before making you think twice, believe cartoonists from around the world. In order to do just that, Chander Shekhar, an artist from Jammu and Kashmir, has curated an exhibition of cartoons all centred around the theme of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’. Organised by Indian Institute of Cartoonists, Fahad Mir Foundation, Buntoon Club and ToonsMag, the exhibition is on display in the city at Indian Cartoon Gallery till September 7, and features 90 cartoons from artists belonging to India, Brazil, Iran, China, Canada, Portugal and Italy, among other countries.

A strong interest in the idea of road safety led Shekhar to carry out his “responsibility” in sensitising the folk of his country through cartoons. Expressing his concern, he says, “It is a need of today in India to sensitise the masses to drive safe and it is a normal thing in India that we don’t have ethics on road. Young guns are not taking their life seriously and I feel very bad about it.” And what better place than Bengaluru, which he calls a “hub of cartoonists”, to display an exhibition that drives home the importance of road safety?

Though currently on display only in namma Bengaluru, the works clearly convey that road safety is a matter of concern no matter where one resides. Take, for example, Hamid Ghalijari’s cartoon, which shows an evil satanic figure prompting a car’s driver to speed up to 180 km/hr.  The Iran-based artist says, “Unfortunately, the driving situation in my city is not good and there are a lot of accidents on the roads every day and despite this problem the city managers and cultural officials do not pay enough attention to this problem.”

The sentiment is echoed by Russian cartoonist Dmitry Kononov, who adds, “There’s a saying in Russia, We have two troubles: Fools and roads.” But that’s exactly where cartooning comes to the rescue. “The caricature scares the authorities, officials and wealthy people. They are afraid to look funny,” he says.

Any topic related to road safety is incomplete without traffic. And interestingly, the problem stays the same, right from Bengaluru to Brazil. According to William Martins Ribeiro, a bookseller who lives in São Paulo, Brazil, “In my city, Guarulhos, traffic is routine, we lose even hours because of traffic. From the city of  to the capital of São Paulo during the week, the traffic is terrible.”  And cartoons might just be exactly what the traffic weary soul needs.

When Ribeiro heard of the theme for the exhibition, he knew, almost instinctively, what he wanted to work on. The result was a cartoon that explored the idea of using bubbles for traffic safety. If a car is snug within a bubble, or if both a pedestrian and a guy breaking a signal are safe within their bubbles, one would see fewer accidents, he explains. “But we don’t have such bubbles in real life that help us be safe. What we need is traffic education instead! I hope people who see my work stop and think about this.”

Comments

