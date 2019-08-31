Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Govt must fast-track reforms...or we may need a deep surgery’

Bengaluru is the IT-BT hub of the nation, and the drop in GDP growth is being viewed seriously.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is the IT-BT hub of the nation, and the drop in GDP growth is being viewed seriously.Former member of National Finance Commission Prof Govinda Rao said, “It is very disappointing, particularly because the deceleration in growth is predominantly in the manufacturing sector, which has registered just 0.6 per cent growth. The government should take the opportunity to fast-track reforms. This is not merely a cyclical phenomenon but structural, therefore structural reforms are required. This does not mean that the government should loosen its purse strings, it should disinvest and use that money to spend on infrastructure.”

Professor Shankarsan Basu from IIM said, “The drop in GDP growth was expected. We are lucky that it dropped only to 5%. That the economy is doing very poorly is not in doubt, what we need is an acceptance of the same by the government. Only then can we get out of the rut. All the core sectors, as well as the rural economy, is in a shambles. We need specific and drastic measures -- no more band-aid solutions will work, what we would need is a deep surgery and in some sense, we have to be brutal about it. The government needs to focus more on this and work on a concerted basis to pull the country out of this mess, else invocation of financial emergency may not be very far away.’’

According to brand guru Harish Bijoor, “The GDP growth at 5% is bad news, for sure. A depressed market can only worsen sentiment than better it. This means that this is the beginning of a downward spiral in the economy. A spiral one needs to prepare to face. Tough times ahead for sure. Jobs, salaries and frivolous consumption items are going to be under stress. Simply means simple things. If you have a job, hold on to it. If you have a salary, don’t stress if you don’t get an increment too soon. Be happy that the salary remains what it is.’’

