‘I indulge in street food whenever I have time’

As a chef, besides the most basic ingredients like salt and sugar, I love experimenting with seasonal produce.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What is your most favourite ingredient?
As a chef, besides the most basic ingredients like salt and sugar, I love experimenting with seasonal produce. It gives you the liberty to play with the flavours and enhance the overall taste of a dish.
 
If not a chef, what would have been your alternate career option?
I would have continued my family legacy of becoming a farmer in Punjab.

Do you also cook at home?  
I love having people over and enjoy cooking for guests at home. On such days I cook soulful and homely dishes instead of fusion food. A few of my favourite dishes that I cook at home are roasted chicken, fish fry and mutton curry.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and wife and how do they react?
As a chef, I am used to giving cooking tips everywhere so when I do that with my mother, she often scolds me to keep my chef expertise confined to the hotel. My wife often thinks that I am messing up the kitchen if I interfere while she is cooking.

What are your hobbies apart from cooking?
I love watching movies and particularly love to go out and indulge in street food whenever I have time.

Do you like watching cooking shows? If yes, which show or contestant is your favourite?
No, I am not very fond of watching such shows but when I need help on international or regional food, I watch videos of different chefs on YouTube. Sanjeev Kapoor is my favourite celebrity chef because I remember watching Khana Khazana as a kid and taking down notes from his show.

If this was your last day on earth, what would you love to eat?
I would love to eat a regional thali like Gujarati, Rajasthani or South Indian because if it is my last day, I would like to eat big.

Have you ever cooked for a famous personality?
I have cooked for several ministers and two foreign prime ministers.

– Chef Palvinder Singh, Executive Chef, SLO ‘Food Co. 2 at Radission Bengaluru City Centre

