In Feb 2020, students will launch satellites into near-space

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a national competition, students from across the country will submit entries of payloads in 3D printed satellite bodies, and launch them into near space. Made with technical guidance by National Design and Research Forum and Chennai-based Space Kidz India Ltd, high school students from government and private schools will construct the satellites on their own.

Padma Shri Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, chairman of National Design and Research Forum (NDRF), told the media on Friday, “The satellites will remain in space for three to four hours, covering a distance of 15 km. The helium balloon that carries it will burst, following which the parachute opens and the satellite returns.”

NDRF, which has 60 centres across the country, will reach out to schools to get them to enrol. The entries will be reviewed and selected by zonal selection committees.

Dr Srimathy Kesan, CEO, Space Kidz India, who will coordinate the launch preparation at Space Port in Chennai, said, “By sending the payloads to space, the students will get a real feel of tense moments before a launch. We will handhold them and also provide material such as carbon fibre and polymers. A transmitter present within and sensors will help the students track the satellite’s position and locate where it has landed.”

This is the 11th such mission by Space Kidz, and was usually held at the university level. This is the first time the competition will take place nationally for high school students.

The research forum also announced the launch of 75 student satellites by student teams from schools and colleges. The final launch will take place in February 2020.

NDRF signs MoU with Wipro

To mark its golden jubilee year, the National Design and Research Forum unveiled a logo and launched a year-long event in fields of bio-engineering and water management among other topics that will culminate in July 2020, on Friday. They also signed a MoU with Wipro 3D to work together in design for additive manufacturing or 3D printing systems. NDRF also signed an MoU with Alliance University for collaborative research in engineering.